Environment Canada warns of pollution levels in Southern Ontario cities
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Environment Canada is warning that several cities in southern Ontario may be faced with poor air quality Sunday.
Special statements were released Sunday morning for Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor, Sarnia, and the Peel, Durham and Halton regions.
Environment Canada says the hot and sunny conditions could lead to higher pollution levels in the air.
The weather agency says some people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
Children, seniors, and people with conditions like asthma are at the greatest risk of suffering from symptoms of the pollution.
The agency recommended to consider postponing strenuous outdoor activities until the air quality statement is lifted.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto's Indigenous consultant resigns, files human rights complaint
-
'Glass got thrown around:' North Vancouver road rage altercation caught on video
-
'You're not a cheat': Doctor reacts to Trudeau's 'sinister' tax reform rhetoric
-
Despite travel insurance, Alberta family hit with $80K in medical bills
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Chief planner's replacement must carry the same torch for Toronto: Elliott