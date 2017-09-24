Hundreds gather for funeral of Anthony 'Fif' Soares, gunned down in Scarborough

Hundreds gathered at a funeral home in Scarborough on Saturday to remember Anthony 'Fif' Soares, the 33-year-old man gunned down in a midnight ambush this month.

Surveillance video captured in the building entrance at Kennedy Rd. and Glamorgan Ave. on Sept. 14 show the last moments of Soares’ life, in which two hooded men showered him with bullets while he waited to be buzzed into the building.

On Saturday, mourners wept and hugged each other as they entered Ogden Funeral Home to remember a father, partner, son and brother.

Among them was Toronto rapper and Soares’ close friend Drake — born Aubrey Graham — who was one of six pallbearers. The star, who referred to Soares in an Instagram post the day he died as “our brother,” remained dry-eyed and stoic as he carried the casket into the chapel.

Before the service began, about 20 family members, one holding Soares’ crying infant daughter, gathered around his casket in prayer. Afterward, Soares’ mother, Olive, led the group in a hymn, her voice wavering as she sang “To God be the glory,” with her hands stretched toward the gatherers. Many wept, while others joined her in the hymn.

Photo collages marked the entrance to the chapel, with most pictures showing Soares looking stony-faced and serious. The exceptions were photos of Soares with his daughter, which showed him with softened eyes and a slight, childlike smile.

The images square with stories told by family members and Soares’ partner, Danielle, his daughter’s mother, explaining how his strong outward demeanour contrasted with his “loving” nature toward those he was closest to.

Soares’ sister spoke to his character, saying he was someone who cared deeply about being a role model to his four sisters and two brothers.

“He didn’t always make the right decisions, but he always owned up to the consequences,” she said of her brother, who had been convicted of gun possession three times.

Danielle, wearing sunglasses, recounted how Soares was there to support her for each appointment she went to throughout her pregnancy.

“I loved him so much, he gave me life,” she said, crying throughout her statements.

Other speakers drew attention to Soares’ track and field abilities, his love of drawing, and how he took care of his mother by performing tasks such as checking her blood pressure.

The violent circumstances of Soares’ death did not go unmentioned. Rev. Bryan Swash acknowledged the anger that many in the room felt at the manner in which their loved one died.

Swash encouraged the crowd to allow themselves to feel grief so they could be inspired by Soares’ virtues and tell his story.

That’s something Soares’ most well-known friend promised to do the day he died. “It was a honour to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive,” a portion of Drake’s Instagram post about Soares reads.