Etobicoke neighbourhood cleared after ammonia leak puts two in hospital
Two people were sent to hospital after a leak originating in a compressor room at a frozen foods company.
Roads are reopening in Etobicoke after a chemical leak lead to an evacuation and sent two people to hospital.
Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said the chemical was ammonia, and originated from the compressor room of a building belonging to a frozen foods company near Kipling and Evans Aves.
Businesses and three residences in a 500-foot radius were evacuated before a technician made the necessary fix around 11:30 a.m.
“The emergency was neutralized at 11:58 a.m.,” said Eckerman.
The TTC’s Queensway garage also evacuated. A 54-year-old man in front of the TTC building was having difficulty breathing and Toronto paramedics confirmed he was taken to hospital. A second person was taken to hospital as a precaution, Toronto police said.
High exposure to ammonia, a caustic chemical often used in refrigeration systems, can cause burning of the eyes, nose and throat. In a much-diluted form it is a common household cleaner.
It is unclear how the leak started. Eckerman said Toronto Public Health and the Ministry of Labour have been notified about the incident.
