'Everyone is on edge:' Canadian humanitarian aid worker returns from Myanmar

Displaced people are suffering as humanitarian workers struggle to reach Myanmar's hardest-hit areas, said a Toronto aid worker who just returned from the South Asian country.

Islamic Relief Canada CEO Zaid Al-Rawni recently spent four days in Myanmar, overseeing the charity's food-distribution and shelter-construction efforts. While he visited refugee camps in some parts of Sittwe — the capital city of Rakhine state — he said it's "near impossible" to access areas like Maungdaw where the crisis has been more widespread.

"You have people who've been forced out of their homes, their farms have been torched; they need every type of help," said Al-Rawni, describing a "very tense" situation throughout the country.

"Everyone is upset, everyone is on edge. There's a lot of suspicion and fear."

The military government has been accused of restricting access to areas in turmoil since August. At last month's rally in Toronto, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada was seeking access for diplomats to assess the situation on the ground.

Al-Rawni believes such officials may be helpful in reaching a diplomatic solution, but allowing aid workers to move freely would benefit both Muslims and Buddists in need of immediate assistance.

"There's a big political question that we the humanitarian world can't answer, but giving people humanitarian access hurts nobody," he said, adding the international community should encourage a peaceful dialogue between all sides.

Over 400,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya people have fled the country since the military started attacking villages in August, a crackdown the United Nations has referred to as "ethnic cleansing." Hundreds of people have died, and the BBC reported Monday the discovery of a new mass grave in northern Rakhine, where the bodies of nearly 30 Hindu villagers were found.

While the wave of refugees arriving in Bangladesh continues to grow, Al-Rawni said the journey itself is perilous.