Toronto schools cancel athletic activities during extreme heat wave

The hot and humid weather that has been plaguing Toronto in the past few days has prompted the Toronto District School Board to cancel all of Monday’s athletic events.

With the mercury hitting 31 C feeling more like 40 C with the humidex, the school board’s health and physical education program coordinator announced athletic activities in both elementary and secondary schools are suspended due to extreme heat.

“On extreme heat days such as this, schools can limit extraneous activities such as gym classes,” said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird.

Out of 584 TDSB schools, only 125 are fully air-conditioned. The rest have either partial air-conditioning or none at all. Bird said the staff is trying their best to help students manage the heat — from closing classroom blinds and limiting recess to relocating to areas of the school where it’s cool.

“If there are students that have a particular susceptibility to heat or have medical concerns, we want them to talk to staff so that we can do our best to accommodate them during these warmer days.”

The school board is in the process of creating cooling stations in schools that have no air-conditioning, Bird said. The stations would be in large areas such as the gym and libraries.

When asked about the possibility of cancelling classes, Bird said the board is not considering it.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has upgraded the heat warning to an extended heat warning as the city continues to experience summer-like temperatures.

Health officials are encouraging the public to visit people, especially isolated adults and seniors who are at risk of suffering from health-related illnesses. The city has opened 170 air-conditioned centres and libraries to help ease the heat.

These locations offer an air-conditioned place to rest indoors and receive a cool drink and light snack. Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat are on hand:

• Metro Hall, 55 John St. (24 hours)

• East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• McGregor Community Centre, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Centennial Community Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Saturday and Sunday both broke temperature records, said Environment Canada meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha.

On Sept. 23 in 1959 it was 30.6 C, but Saturday’s temperature hit 31.4 C. Sunday’s high reached around 33.6 C, Mengesha said, while the previous record for Sept. 24 was 30.8 C in 2010.

Mengesha is skeptical that Monday’s weather will top the standing record, which was 33.8 C in 2007, but he believes Tuesday may be a record-breaking day as well, as the expected high of 31 C may beat the current highest temperature, which was 29.6 C in 1998.

On Tuesday, expect a high of 31 C each, followed by a high of 29 C Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Temperatures are expected to drop by the end of the week. On Thursday, the high will be 21 C.

The end of the week will see a return to seasonal norms, which usually hover around the 18 C mark, with a predicted 17 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, and 17 C again with a mix of sun and cloud on the first day of October.