Police watchdog investigates arrest of 42-year-old Toronto man

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is looking into the arrest of a man who was seriously injured in west Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to investigate a reported sexual assault shortly after midnight Sunday.

The SIU says the officers eventually found a 42-year-old man and arrested him.

It says the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a serious injury.

No other details about the incident have been released.

