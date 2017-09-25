Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official public appearance together

TORONTO — Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have made their first official public appearance as a couple.

The prince and Markle, a Toronto-based actor in the legal drama "Suits," held hands Monday afternoon as they walked towards Toronto's city hall.

Both were dressed casually in jeans, the prince pairing it with a black polo shirt while his girlfriend wore a pale button-down shirt.

Harry is in the city for the Invictus Games, the multi-day sporting event for veterans that he founded in 2014.

Markle appeared at the Games' opening ceremony this weekend, cheering athletes from the stands while Harry sat several rows away next to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Melania Trump.