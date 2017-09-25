Toronto-bound Burlington Skyway closed after fatal motorcycle collision

The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have reopened following an early Monday morning collision at Burlington Skyway that killed a motorcyclist.

The collision occurred just before 6 a.m. at the QEW and North Shore Blvd., blocking all Toronto-bound lanes. Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash involved two cars, a minivan, a pick-up truck, and a motorcycle.

Jim Summers, spokesperson for the Hamilton Paramedic Service, said one person was pronounced on the scene. Schmidt said the deceased was a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton.

There was contact between one of the cars and the motorcycle as traffic was slowing down, resulting in a multi-vehicle chain reaction event, Schmidt said. Vehicle parts were scattered along the lanes of the highway.

“We’ve now surpassed the number of motorcycle fatalities that we’ve seen in over a decade,” Schmidt said. This is the 37th fatal motorcycle collision this year.

The collision caused heavy traffic delays during the morning rush hour. Traffic was being rerouted onto Eastport Dr.

The OPP said their collision reconstruction team is on scene to determine the cause of the collision.