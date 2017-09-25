Water advocacy group says Toronto beaches still need testing post Labour Day

With temperatures soaring in September, many Torontonians are jumping in Lake Ontario to cool off. But environmentalists warn that the city should extend water-quality testing as climate change brings strange weather and blurs the lines between seasons.

Toronto Public Health regularly tests the city's 11 beaches for E. Coli from June to Labour Day. Warnings are posted when water is found to hold above the recommended standard of 100 E. Coli bacteria per 100 millilitres. But testing stops after Labour Day.

That needs to change, said Krystyn Tully, founder and president of the Lake Ontario Waterkeepers.

"Ideally they're doing it whenever people are in the water," she said, "especially if there was something in place that when you get heat waves or temperature spikes, like we're having this week, there's a way to respond to that."

Otherwise, she argued, people just don't have the information to decide whether to head to the beach.

"In the age of information, where we have Twitter and Facebook and a suite of social-media tools, we should be demanding and our government should be providing far better real-time information around our recreational water uses," said Elizabeth Hendriks, vice-president of fresh water at World Wildlife Fund Canada.

Hendriks added there's a "huge opportunity" for people to engage with groups like Waterkeepers and monitor as citizen scientists.

Toronto Public Health spokesperson Mahesh Patel wrote in an email that after Labour Day "beach use decreases and there is no evidence to suggest beach monitoring beyond that time is required."

He added that the agency advises people not to swim after storms, flooding or heavy rainfall, as E. Coli tends to increase around these events.

Revisiting the testing schedule is just one way the city will need to adapt to changing temperatures, said Tully of the Waterkeepers. Toronto Public Health cited climate models in a 2014 staff report that project there will be more than triple the number of days per year (to about 60) with temperatures over 30 degrees by 2049, compared to historical norms.

"Climate change impacts a lot of the ways that city facilities and utilities, as well as policies, work," Tully said. "If weather is less predictable it means anything that's weather dependent is also less predictable."

That means rethinking everything from when city swimming pools close to stormwater management in the face of extreme weather events.

While Tully gives Toronto top marks for things like green roofs and management of rainwater, she's less impressed on the Great Lakes file.