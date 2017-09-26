Arts and culture hub 401 Richmond getting property tax relief

The provincial government says it will work with Toronto to create a new property tax category giving arts and culture hubs a break.

It is now up to the city to make an official request to the province before any such changes could be implemented, said Trinity-Spadina MPP Han Dong in making the announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

“This problem probably is more obvious now with the latest real estate spike,” he said. “The tenants — who often pay their share of property tax — are really feeling it right now. It’s been there for a long time, but adding the real estate pressure” has made the situation more urgent.

His announcement came along with news that the building at the centre of the issue — 401 Richmond St. W. — was successful in appealing its tax bill, and will receive refunds back to 2013.

The building was initially assessed at $57.6 million in 2016, which has now been reduced to $33.2 million.

While the city already has the ability to grant tax reductions to charities and heritage properties, Dong says a unique classification is needed to support arts and culture facilities.

“It’s important that the city moves fast to define this new tax class so culture hubs, like 401 Richmond, can continue to work without the worry of property tax assessments and uncertainties of whether they will continue to operate,” said Janice Solomon, who heads the Entertainment District Business Improvement Area.

UrbanSpace, which owns 401 Richmond, blamed the hot real estate market for its skyrocketing tax bill, which had doubled since 2012. Before the settlement with Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, this year’s tax bill was expected to be more than $846,000.

The site, an old factory, sits amidst pricey condos and office space and is home to a number of non-profit arts and culture groups. Over the years, the owner has shouldered much of the increased tax burden.