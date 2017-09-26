Heat warning continues in Toronto amid extreme temperatures
There is an end in sight to the heat wave, which should let up by mid-week.
Though autumn formally made its entrance on September 22, Torontonians can expect to bake in the late-summer sun for at least two more days.
The extended heat wave has caused trouble across the city already, disrupting commutes and causing uncomfortable conditions for many.
Cooling centres are open around the city to assist those who don’t have air conditioning.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 31 C — feeling more like 39 C with the humidity, says Environment Canada.
Wednesday will see similar weather, with a high of 28 C, or 34 C with the humidity. A 30 per cent chance of showers is predicted on Wednesday, which should bring an end to the extreme heat.
Thursday will bring temperatures that are more seasonable, with a high of around 19 C. Friday will be cooler still, with temperatures in the low teens and a chance of showers, says Environment Canada.
