Indigenous presence at city hall needs to advance beyond symbolic gestures: Councillor

Toronto needs to move past symbolic gestures in its quest to improve Indigenous relations, says one city councillor.

Following the resignation of the city's Indigenous consultant in July, Trinity-Spadina Coun. Mike Layton is joining the uproar over a lack of will to advance Indigenous presence at city hall.

"We've done a good job with the ceremonial pieces," said Layton, who co-chairs the city's Aboriginal Affairs Committee. "Where we've failed to deliver is on the more intense resource pieces around making sure that we have a reconciliation agenda that's recognized by the various divisions and implemented all the way up the ladder within the individual departments of the city."

Layton said there's been a lack of funding for projects related to the city's commitment to the Calls to Action found in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report. He said he's written to the budget committee on several occasions over the past years.

"We've said we're making a commitment but we haven't gone ahead and actually assigned the resources to the tasks," he said, noting it's been three years since the city agreed to train staff on Indigenous cultural competency — and it still hasn't happened.

Lindsay Kretschmer lasted only four months into the job of Indigenous consultant and has since filed a human-rights complaint over the lack of a smudging space at city hall. A spokesperson told Metro last week the city takes issue with the allegations but would not elaborate as the case is now before the tribunal.

Layton said the Aboriginal Affairs Committee performed a smudging ceremony for the first time Monday.

The committee was updated on the hiring process for the new consultant, which will soon move to the interviewing stage. The hiring panel includes members of the Indigenous community, Layton added.