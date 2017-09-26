The Alzheimer Society of Toronto’s music project aimed to distribute 10,000 free iPods to people living with the disease in three years.

Five years later, it has handed out less than half.

“Our biggest challenge is getting the message across that even if a person has really progressed in their Alzheimer’s disease, they can still benefit from music,” said Cathy Barrick, chapter president.

Some nursing homes have told the Alzheimer Society that their staff is too busy to set up the iPods every day. Caregivers are concerned their patients will lose them.

“It doesn’t matter if they lose it, we’ll give them another one,” Barrick said.

Such is the belief in the music project.

Based on the Music and Memory program in New York, the project is grounded in the premise that music, at the very least, soothes Alzheimer’s patients. New research suggests sound vibrations could possibly slow down or even reverse symptoms.

“Music has a real potent effect on people’s brains, establishing identities, triggering memories, pleasure and passion, and has a very calming effect when people with Alzheimer’s become agitated or aggressive,” said Lee Bartel, professor emeritus at University of Toronto’s faculty of music.



Berlet Anderson has watched her 103-year-old mother, Adelaide Marshall, visibly relax when the headphones are placed over her ears and the music starts playing. Anderson signed Marshall up for the music project a year ago and received an iPod personalized with Marshall’s favourite Christian music and oldies.

“I find it very, very effective,” Anderson said. “The music keeps her calm. She loves it.”

Marshall used to be a music teacher, so Anderson believes music grounds her, reminds her of what she once did. A few years into the disease, Marshall often points to the iPod, requesting Anderson turn it on.

“Even when people you’re caring for are in a palliative state, their brain is not so far gone that they can’t hear sounds,” Anderson said.

“It makes them happy.”

Volunteers preload the iPods with requested songs and genres before sending them to participants. The most requested song is “The Hills are Alive,” from The Sound of Music, Barrick said.