Past, present and future: Renderings illustrate Toronto's drastic transformation

If you feel like construction has a way of following you through the city's streets, it probably is.

After all, that beautiful Toronto skyline didn't just appear out of nowhere.

On Monday, the city unveiled its plan to build Rail Deck Park — a 21-acre mega park from Bathurst St. to Blue Jays Way.

While the details surfaced on Mayor John Tory's estimated $1.05 billion park project, some remarkable images of just how much Toronto is transforming also came to light.

High-rise buildings have been popping up in Toronto for years and according to these renderings, there are plenty more on the way.

The 2016 census was released back in February and showed Toronto’s population grew by 6.2 per cent since 2011.

The glaring differences between the 2010 and the present photos supports that statistic.

As of 2015, Toronto had more high-rise buildings under construction than any city in North America, according to a City of Toronto staff report. It looks like that trend could continue.

Toronto’s population is projected to rise from 2.88 million in 2016 to 3.89 million in 2041, an increase of 35.1 per cent, according to Ontario Population Projections.