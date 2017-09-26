Watch: Star power combines to praise Toronto in recent YouTube video

A shared appreciation of basketball, rap and The 6 brought a trifecta of stardom to praise Toronto in a recent video.

Drake, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and former Raptors star Chris Bosh discussed the rise of Toronto in a video posted on James’ Uninterrupted media platform on Monday.

Toronto’s journey into becoming a world-class city, with celebrities, franchises and events was the topic of the 20-minute video filmed at Fring’s restaurant, which was named by Drake.

Drake, who grew up in Forest Hill, said it was once tough to “feel big” in Toronto and “transcend that actual, literal border.”

But now, he said, “I think we’ve developed, like, a whole new monster over the years. I think we probably have some of the most passionate, prideful fans, you know.

“We have a city that is so proud and we have, like, a bunch of people that are, you know, beyond die-hard for, not only basketball but just for like everything the city stands for.”

Drake and James are executive producers of The Carter Effect, a documentary looking at the impact Vince Carter had on Canadian basketball when he joined the Raptors.

“Toronto is one of the only places that no matter where I go in the world, I meet someone from Toronto,” says Bosh, who played seven seasons with the Raptors. “Everywhere I go.”

The video touting Toronto had amassed over 115,000 views within a day of being posted.