Suspect in death of Montreal trans woman arrested in Scarborough
Jean Edens Lindor, 24, of Montreal, fled to the Toronto area following the stabbing of Gerry Sisi Thibert, 26, on Sept. 18.
A man has been arrested in Toronto following a homicide in Montreal last week.
Jean Edens Lindor, 24, of Montreal, fled to Toronto following the fatal stabbing of a transgender woman on Sept. 18.
Gerry Sisi Thibert, 26, was found suffering from stab wounds in the lobby of her Montreal apartment building, and later died from her injuries.
Lindor was identified as a suspect in Thibert’s murder after video footage showed him in the apartment building.
He was arrested in Scarborough on Monday, and will be handed over to Montreal police. He is charged with second-degree murder.
—With files from the Montreal Gazette
