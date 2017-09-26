Body of Indigenous man Dylan Moonias pulled from river in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY— The city of Thunder Bay came together on Monday at an unprecedented meeting to express their thoughts on racism, policing and fear in their community.

The body of Dylan Moonias, a 21-year-old First Nations man, was pulled from the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway in Thunder Bay on Saturday, according to Pearl Achneepineskum. His body has been flown to Toronto for a post-mortem.

“The worst part is the unknown. Not knowing what happened,” Achneepineskum said from her home in Ogoki Post, Marten Falls First Nation, about 500 km north of Thunder Bay on the Albany River.

Achneepineskum is the sister of Chanie Wenjack, who was 12 years old when he ran away from the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in Kenora in October 1966 only to be found frozen to death on the railway tracks as he tried to walk home, a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres.

Wenjack is the inspiration behind musician Gord Downie’s multimedia project, Secret Path, which includes an album and graphic novel.

Moonias — the grandson of Pearl’s sister, Lizzie — had recently just returned from Agnes Wenjack’s funeral in Geraldton, Ont. Agnes, who died Sept. 1, was the mother of Chanie, who inspired a generation of Canadians 50 years after his death to learn about Canada’s devastating residential school history.

The discovery of Moonias’ body came just days before the Office of the Independent Police Review Director held a public meeting in Thunder Bay Monday night to discuss its ongoing investigation into allegations of systemic racism into the policies, practices and attitudes of the Thunder Bay Police Service as they relate to death and missing person investigations involving Indigenous people.

OIPRD director Gerry McNeilly told the crowd of nearly 200 people that the investigation they were conducting was “unprecedented” in scope and breadth. The OIPRD review, which began last November, was prompted by a complaint by the family of Stacey DeBungee, a Rainy River First Nation man whose body was discovered in the river in 2015.

Both DeBungee’s family and Rainy River Chief Jim Leonard felt his death was not properly investigated and the police were too quick to dismiss the case with no foul play suspected. Private investigators later discovered DeBungee’s bank card was used hours after his death.

Questions about how the police handle missing persons and death investigations have been swirling since the deaths of seven First Nations students who died from 2000 to 2011 while living hundreds of kilometres from home so they could attend high school. An inquest into the students’ deaths wrapped up at the end of June 2016, and 145 recommendations were made on how to, among other things, make Thunder Bay safer for Indigenous students.

But this past May, Thunder Bay was jolted by the deaths of Tammy Keeash, 17, and Josiah Begg, 14, whose bodies were also found in the city’s waters. Their deaths are currently being investigated by York Region police, at the behest of the Ontario Chief Coroner’s office as Indigenous leaders say they have lost trust in the Thunder Bay police.

McNeilly said his review team has met with 100 individuals, First Nations leaders and communities, members of police and police leadership. “The Thunder Bay Police Service has co-operated fully with our review and I thank them,” McNeilly said.

“As part of our investigation we are conducting a detailed death review of 30 case files. These cases mostly involve Indigenous people but we are also looking at deaths of non-Indigenous people for comparative purposes,” he said.

Another nine cases of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls are also being re-examined by the OIPRD.

At the meeting, McNeilly said he asked everyone . . . to talk about the problems in Thunder Bay so we can get some resolution so Thunder Bay can move forward.”

Round tables were set up in the community hall and citizens were given time to discuss a series of questions they want answered by the OIPRD review.

One Indigenous man at the meeting, which the OIPRD asked the media not to record, said “How can we solve the problem? It is not us.”

Another man asked the room to give a round of applause for the Thunder Bay police because they are working hard to earn trust and work together with Indigenous people, not against them.

“Sometimes you don’t what it feels like to put on that uniform, it’s a very brave thing to do,” he said.