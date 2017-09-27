Brampton family going to court to keep daughter on life support

A Brampton family is fighting to keep their daughter on life support at Brampton Civic Hospital, even as her attending physician issued a death certificate declaring her brain dead last week.

“She’s still alive,” said Stanley Stewart of his daughter Taquisha McKitty, 27, who is the mother of a 9-year-old girl. “She’s still in there.”

Stewart and Taquisha’s mom Alyson McKitty believe the hospital acted too quickly in declaring their daughter dead, and doctors are ignoring what the family believes are responses to “stimulus” including squeezing their hands and moving her thumb when asked to do so.

The family went to court on Sept. 21 and won an emergency injunction temporarily preventing the hospital from removing the respirator that is keeping her alive.

That injunction expires on Thursday when the matter will be back before Superior Court Justice M.J. Lucille Shaw in Brampton.

The injunction arrived last minute, said Bishop Wendell Brereton, who is helping the family and hoping to find a “legal team” willing to join the fight.

“The injunction showed up 30 minutes before (the respirator was to be disconnected),” Brereton said. “It was like something out of a television show.”

Dr. Omar Hayani had already signed a death certificate declaring Taquisha died the day before — at 12:55 p.m. on Sept. 20 — six days after she suffered a drug overdose.

Taquisha’s parents say they just want to give her a chance to live.

“The goal for us was to have some time and to be able to get an independent second opinion,” Stewart said.

But they can’t transfer her to another hospital or have another doctor examine her without getting the death certificate cancelled.

“It’s been crazy,” Stewart said. “You get a call that your daughter, her heart has stopped, so you think you’re going to lose her. Then, you come to the hospital, and they have resuscitated her.”

Doctors used ice to treat the swelling of her brain, and she was breathing on her own and moving, although unconscious in ICU. But after 72 hours of observation, although her heart is still beating, her breathing stopped.

“You sit there for three days and hope that the doctors are doing something to make her better,” Stewart said, but he didn’t see it.

When the family asked, they were told there was no medicine and no treatment.

She has never regained consciousness and remains in a coma.

Justice Shaw ordered life support to remain connected until a decision by the Consent and Capacity Board, as per the Health Care Consent Act (HCCA).

A spokesperson for Willaim Osler Health said the hospital could not speak to McKitty’s case due to privacy issues, but that “before health care decisions are made, there are a number of processes that physicians and care teams must follow in order to ensure decisions are made appropriately and that they are in the best interest of the patient,” Alineh Haidery said in an email to The Guardian.

The hospital, she wrote, follows a “recognized standard of practice” and criteria for neurological determination of death.