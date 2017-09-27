Closed hospital could re-open to address bed shortage, health minister says
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Health Minister Eric Hoskins says the province is considering re-opening a shuttered Toronto hospital site to relieve a bed shortage.
Hoskins says the ministry may re-open the Humber River Hospital's Finch site which was closed last year to move the operations to a new facility a few kilometres away.
The plan, which he says is in the early stages, could create 150 hospital beds to help address crowding.
Hoskins did not say how much the plan to re-open the site would cost but said the province had set aside $24 million in its 2017 budget to provide additional supports for seniors in hospital.
The facility would be used to care for so-called alternate level of care patients, many of whom are waiting in hospital for a bed in a long-term care facility.
Hoskins said he has asked hospitals and local health officials across Ontario to come up with plans to alleviate bed shortages in their communities and hopes to have those in the coming months.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan