Man found dead in Toronto apartment police say contained suspected drug lab
TORONTO — A man has been found dead inside a Toronto apartment that police say contained a suspected drug lab.
Officers were called to the apartment (on Broadway Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road) around 10 p.m. Tuesday for a medical complaint.
Police say the officers found the man without vital signs and later discovered what appeared to be a drug manufacturing lab in the unit.
A hazardous material team was called in and part of the building was temporarily evacuated.
Police have not yet determined the cause of death but say it does not appear to be suspicious.
(AM640, 680News)
