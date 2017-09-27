Man in his 30s found dead in suspected drug lab in North York

A man in his 30s was found dead inside a possible drug lab in North Toronto on Tuesday night.

Toronto police responded to a medical complaint just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex near Eglinton Ave. and Mount Pleasant Rd. where the man’s body was discovered without vital signs.

The second floor of 120 Broadway Ave. was evacuated because of the investigation and police recovered drugs, as well as a set-up for what appeared to be a drug manufacturing lab in the man’s apartment.

Forensics and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives unit personnel responded to the scene.

According to Capt. David Eckerman of Toronto Fire services, a dog was found inside the unit in a room with the door shut. The man was found dead just outside in the living room.

Sgt. Shawn Meloche said police are unsure if the death was drug-related, but confirmed that it does not seem to be suspicious.

“That’s how we ended up discovering what was going on in the apartment," he said.

Residents of the complex were able to return to their units earlier this morning, and an investigation is still underway.