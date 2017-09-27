Toronto's suburban past comes to life

Photographs depicting post-war suburban life are the focus of a new exhibit at the City of Toronto Archives.

The collection of pictures, taken between the 1950s and 1980s, are meant to hone in on “people who are getting together, community events, social events, work and school, meeting with friends and family,” said archivist Manda Vranic.

Wide Open World: A Celebration of the Suburbs in Toronto officially opened Thursday and features a mix of amateur, professional and even government photographers.

The photographs from former municipalities were sent to the Toronto archives after amalgamation.

“When records come to the archives, we have to describe them into our database and rehouse them, preserving them so they’ll last longer in photo sleeves and so on, and that takes a while to do, "said Vranic. "These are collections that we’ve done that to in the past five to 10 years ... so now we have the opportunity to show these areas of the city that we really haven’t had a lot of photographs of before.”

The suburbs were formed as the result of the post-war economic boom, which brought manufacturing to the outskirts of the city, said Heritage Toronto’s director of programming Kaitlin Wainwright.

“When the war ended, companies shifted from munitions to making consumer goods, but the factories themselves continued to employ workers,” said Wainwright. “At the same time, the National Housing Act of 1944 assisted veterans with financing for houses through the Central Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Many of these were in suburban areas that were opening up for residential development.”

Wainwright said that, for many, the suburbs offered the idea of community and the promise of safety and security for raising a family.

“This was in part based on the understanding that cities were not safe places. If you look at media coverage from the post-war period, particularly in American cities but also here, there is a strong anti-urban sentiment,” she said.

The exhibit runs until August 2018. Highlights include pictures by photographers Gilbert Milne and John Boyd, who worked for The Globe and Mail.