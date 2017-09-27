Toronto transit apologizes for naming emergency simulation after bombing campaign
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto's transit organization has apologized after inadvertently naming an upcoming emergency exercise after a notorious bombing campaign in the Vietnam War.
The Toronto Transit Commission had called the exercises for first responders simulating an emergency at two new subway stations "Rolling Thunder."
Operation Rolling Thunder was the name the United States used for an extensive aerial bombing campaign of North Vietnam in the late 1960s.
TTC spokesman Brad Ross says they changed the name immediately after they were notified of its connotations.
He says it wasn't a deliberate choice, but says the TTC apologizes unreservedly.
The TTC plans to open six new stations in mid-December.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan