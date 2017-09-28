Elderly pedestrian struck and killed in Toronto
TORONTO — A pedestrian has been struck and killed on a Toronto street — the fourth such death in the city since Wednesday evening.
In the latest incident on Thursday evening, a man believed to be in his 70s was hit by a vehicle in the city's east end just before 10 p.m. (at Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road).
Paramedics say the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday night, a mother and her five-year-old daughter were struck and killed while crossing an east-end Toronto street.
And a man in his 50s died after being hit just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. (CITY, CP24)
