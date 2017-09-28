Facebook, Ryerson University join forces for journalism startup incubator

Facebook is partnering with Ryerson Univeristy to launch a digital news incubator, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly announced at a press conference Thursday.

The social media giant will partner with the university's journalism school and its startup incubator, the Digital Media Zone, on the project.

Billing it a first for Canada, Joly said the program will dole out funding and offer mentorship "to accelerate innovative ideas that contribute to the digital development of journalism."

Calling the move a "welcome first step," Joly said the news industry is facing challenges with no easy solutions.

"Reliable journalistic content is critical to a healthy democracy,” she said, and any solution “must respect journalistic independence.”

In this light, the government's intervetions focus on “innovation, experimentation and the transition to digital," she said.

Joly did not mention a dollar figure in the announcement.

It comes as part of a larger package of funding and policy measures aimed at supporting Canada's cultural and media industries in the digital age. Also announced was a $500 million partnership with Netflix to create Canadian content.