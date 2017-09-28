First Design Exchange Festival launches in Toronto

A 10-day design exhibition is taking over an abandoned factory in downtown Toronto starting Thursday.

Under the theme of "Prosperity for All," the inaugural EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation and Technology features works from some of the world's most renowned visionaries and innovators. They explore a range of issues including cities and shelters, futurist sciences and food.

Here are five projects to check out:

Mickey Mouse’s Home of the Future

A fully functional shipping container home inspired by the most beloved Disney character of all time. The project is the result of an OCAD-wide competition challenging students to envision a sustainable, eco-friendly version of Mickey's future home.

FICO

An app-enhanced farming project imagining a new system for organic food production, in which anyone can become a virtual farmer. After planting seeds in an indoor hydroponic vegetable garden, you are updated on vegetal growth via the app and are alerted when the crop is ripe for harvesting.

Smog-free Tower

Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde showcases the largest outdoor vacuum cleaner in the world. The tower is an invention attempting to solve environmental and climate-change problems, with the capacity to clean polluted air.

The Drone Zone

This project showcases the impact of drone technology in remote communities around the world. Visitors can practise their drone-piloting skills by flying a simulator before watching the professionals deliver medicine to remote clinics where there's no easy road access.

Robotic Chair