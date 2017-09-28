First Design Exchange Festival launches in Toronto
Under the theme of "Prosperity for All," the inaugural EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation and Technology features works from some of the world's most renowned visionaries and innovators.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 10-day design exhibition is taking over an abandoned factory in downtown Toronto starting Thursday.
Under the theme of "Prosperity for All," the inaugural EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation and Technology features works from some of the world's most renowned visionaries and innovators. They explore a range of issues including cities and shelters, futurist sciences and food.
Here are five projects to check out:
Mickey Mouse’s Home of the Future
A fully functional shipping container home inspired by the most beloved Disney character of all time. The project is the result of an OCAD-wide competition challenging students to envision a sustainable, eco-friendly version of Mickey's future home.
FICO
An app-enhanced farming project imagining a new system for organic food production, in which anyone can become a virtual farmer. After planting seeds in an indoor hydroponic vegetable garden, you are updated on vegetal growth via the app and are alerted when the crop is ripe for harvesting.
Smog-free Tower
Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde showcases the largest outdoor vacuum cleaner in the world. The tower is an invention attempting to solve environmental and climate-change problems, with the capacity to clean polluted air.
The Drone Zone
This project showcases the impact of drone technology in remote communities around the world. Visitors can practise their drone-piloting skills by flying a simulator before watching the professionals deliver medicine to remote clinics where there's no easy road access.
Robotic Chair
First invented in 2006, the Robotic Chair has fascinated the world due to its capacity to learn from its environment. Through various algorithms and software, it will fall apart, gather itself and pick itself up again. It has been exhibited at IdeaCity in Canada, ARS Electronica in Austria, ARCO in Spain and the London Art Fair, and it's now a part of the permanent collection at the National Gallery of Canada.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shot fired into N.S. home where child, parents sleeping: Police
-
Vancouver police ask public for tips on double homicide in Marpole
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan