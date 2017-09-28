Gas-plants judge disqualifies key Crown 'expert' witness as non-independent
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The judge in Ontario's gas-plants trial of two former top political aides has ruled that a key Crown witness cannot be considered an expert.
The judge says the former provincial police computer expert was too close to investigators.
As a result, the judge says the witness cannot be independent and impartial as legally required.
The chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty and his deputy were accused of destroying emails related to the cancellation of two gas plants before the 2011 provincial election.
David Livingston and Laura Miller have pleaded not guilty to three charges.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan