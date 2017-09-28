Home Capital exec to exit newly created position months after assuming role
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) executive is leaving the company mere months after he assumed a newly created position.
In July, Greg Parker helmed the newly established position of executive vice-president of strategy at the Toronto-based alternative lender.
Home Capital says Brad Kotush, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, will assume Parker's overall responsibilities.
Parker had previously held the positions of executive vice-president of enterprise risk management and chief risk office prior to his new role at Home Capital.
His move was part of the company's efforts to strengthen prospects for long-term growth following allegations from the Ontario Securities Commission that it misled investors.
The company has since settled the OSC case.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Public has 'right to know' about Rogers Plaza naming rights on former street: Halifax prof
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan