John Tory tweets in favour of Little Free Libraries

John Tory has added his two cents into the debate about Little Free Libraries.

The Toronto mayor, whose account was one of those selected to test-drive Twitter’s new 280 characters, tweeted that he loves “Toronto’s little libraries.”

The tweet comes in response to Jennifer Sherwood Hicks’ Facebook post Wednesday, where she vented about the fact that her father received a ticket for his little library.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME, TORONTO???” she wrote. “IS THIS HOW YOU’RE SPENDING MY TAX DOLLARS…BY HARASSING SENIOR CITIZENS WHO ARE TRYING TO SPREAD A LITTLE LITERARY LOVE AROUND THE NEIGHBOURHOOD????”

The post goes on to say that her father received a ticket from the city asking him to remove the library in the next 14 days or face a fine of $100.

Little Free Libraries generated controversy earlier this year when Toronto’s radical librarians argued the mini-libraries didn’t live up to their stated goals. A study, published in the Journal of Radical Librarianship, mapped out the locations of the small book houses and found they generally exist in white, affluent neighbourhoods well-serviced by local libraries.

Nevertheless, Hicks’ post attracted much attention on social media, and the City-issued ticket has since been ripped up, which Tory mentioned in his tweet.

Hicks’ later added to the Facebook post, writing that the city contacted her father saying, “'The notice was issued after the City received a complaint. We have reviewed the circumstances and have rescinded the ticket.’”