Judge grants injunction that allows Brampton woman to stay on life support

Family and friends of Taquisha McKitty cheered outside the courtroom Thursday afternoon when a judge ruled that she would grant a two-week injunction that would keep her on life support.

Superior Court Justice Lucille Shaw ruled that a doctor would run further tests on McKitty, 27, as her family hopes to get her death certificate cancelled.

McKitty was declared dead by Dr. Omar Hayani on Sept. 20, after a drug overdose on Sept. 14.

Hayani had signed a death certificate, but McKitty’s family believed the doctor acted too quickly. They argued that while she was considered brain dead — which is absolute death by Ontario law — her heart was beating and she was responsive to requests to move by friends and family.

McKitty’s family won an emergency injunction the next day to keep her on life support but that one expired Thursday.