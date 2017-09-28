Mother and child, 5, dead after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter have died after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Toronto police said they were hit just before 9:30 p.m. at Warden Ave. and Continental Pl. near Ellesmere Rd. while crossing the street. Police confirmed there was no crosswalk in the area where they crossed.

The 34-year-old woman and her daughter were taken to hospital by emergency run in life-threatening condition, and they were later pronounced dead.

Police at the scene said a family of four was crossing the street after eating dinner at a nearby restaurant. The father and another child, 2, crossed the street safely while the mother and daughter were struck.

The initial car that struck them remained at the scene, and while the child was hit once, the mother was then struck by a second vehicle in the southbound lane and the driver fled the scene, said Toronto Police Const. Joe McDougall.

Police are looking for the vehicle which is described as a 2006 or 2011 black Honda Civic.