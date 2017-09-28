Mother and daughter dead after being hit by car in Toronto

TORONTO — A night out at an east-end Toronto restaurant turned tragic for a family of four on Wednesday evening when a mother and her five-year-old daughter died after being struck by a car.

Toronto police Sgt. Carm Zambri said the collision took place at around 9 p.m. (near Warden Avenue and Continental Place) as the family was crossing a street mid-block.

He said the father and a child he was carrying safely crossed the street, but the mother following behind and the daughter she was carrying were struck by a car and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said the 33-year-old woman was also struck by a second car approaching from the opposite direction.

They said that driver did not remain at the scene and drove away with damage to the front end of the vehicle.

"The motor vehicle it appears is missing a black plastic moulding situated on the right front wheel well," Zambri said.

"We're asking for the public's assistance or the person who was driving that vehicle to contact police so that we can fully investigate this matter."

Police had initially said the woman was 34 and her daughter two.