Video: Toronto police search for aquarium-smashing couple

Toronto police are searching for a pair of vandals who smashed an aquarium at a downtown pet shop because they were upset that a section of the store was closed.

Investigators released surveillance footage Thursday of a couple they allege may be the suspects. The incident happened at Dragon City Mall, in Chinatown at Dundas St. and Spadina Ave. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Toronto police said the woman pulled the aquarium out of the display, causing it to shatter. When mall security tried to arrest her, the man assaulted the security officers and the couple fled, police said.

Police said the man about was five feet nine inches with brown hair, long cornrows and a medium build. He wore a black T-shirt, blue jeans a light-green camouflage bucket hat and a large white and black backpack.

The woman was about five feet seven inches with dyed blonde hair. She wore large hoop earrings, a heavy leather bomber jacket, white shirt, black pants and a black and white printed backpack.

Surveillance video released by police shows a couple at the counter of an unidentified store. A man texts as a woman speaks to and gestures at the clerk, at one point taking off her companion’s hat to reveal cornrows underneath.

Both suspects are in their 20s, police said. They’re currently wanted for assault and mischief under $5,000.