'It's not a quick fix': RBC bank in Toronto annexed by raccoon family

In the latest battle of Toronto’s perpetual raccoon war, a family of masked bandits have shut down a midtown Toronto bank, annexing its ceiling as part of their territory.

The raccoons broke into the ceiling of the RBC branch at St. Clair and Oakwood Aves., in the Hillcrest-Bracondale area, on Aug. 23. Bank spokesman Mark Hamill said the branch closed the same day.

“They did get into the roof,” Hamill said. “It’s a true story.”

A copy of a memo sent to the bank’s customers circulated on social media Thursday, with the branch manager redirecting those affected to alternative locations nearby. Hamill confirmed the authenticity of the memo for the Star, saying the repairs will likely be finished at the end of October.

“It’s not a quick fix,” he said.

The City of Toronto launched its last assault on Raccoon Nation in April with the addition of green bins designed to prevent all manner of furry creatures from digging into human waste.

However, that hasn’t stopped raccoon agents from continuing their advances.

In May, one rebellious raccoon managed to get into the baggage claim area at Pearson International Airport. Another infiltrated the subway system in February, boarding a train during rush hour.