‘Rob Ford Memorial Stadium’ proposal triggers gratitude, groans in Toronto

Doug Ford says his family is grateful, appreciative and “very honoured” that Toronto Mayor John Tory and others want to officially rename an Etobicoke playing field “Rob Ford Memorial Stadium.”

Ford made the comments Thursday as debate swirled about whether it is an appropriate honour for the late Rob Ford, beloved by many for his populist brand of public service and personal touch but reviled by others for his penny-pinching politics and tumultuous mayoral term scarred by substance abuse.

“We're grateful as a family that they are going to move forward with this,” Doug Ford said in an interview, after the Star reported that Tory wrote to his council colleagues proposing renaming Centennial Park stadium, along with as-yet unspecified honours for the late councillors Pam McConnell and Ron Moeser.

Doug Ford, a former Ward 2 Etobicoke North councillor who lost to Tory in the 2014 mayoral election, and has vowed to beat him in a 2018 rematch, publicly pushed for the renaming in a March interview with CityNews, saying he didn’t know why it was taking so long to honour his brother who had also represented the ward on council and died in March 2016 after a battle with a rare aggressive cancer.

“We’d like it to possibly be named the Rob Ford stadium. He coached there . . . . He played, himself, there and it’s local. It’s a pretty modest ask,” Doug Ford told the TV station.

On Thursday, he said Councillor Stephen Holyday, whose Ward 3 Etobicoke Centre includes the stadium, got behind the effort and there is no awkwardness in thanking Tory, currently a political enemy, for writing to his council colleagues urging them to support the move at city council.

“Politics is politics. We’ve known John and his family for over 25 years — he used to be a broadcaster and would kind of go after us once in a while so, it’s politics,” Doug Ford said. “You’ve got to separate politics and something like this, it’s always a sensitive area for anyone so we’re going to carry on.

“We’re grateful, we’re appreciative and we’ve very honoured,” plus pleased about promised honours for McConnell and Moeser, he said.

On Twitter, some celebrated the news but many panned the idea of naming a stadium, where children regularly have athletic championships, after a man who publicly struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and lied about it for months.

Fred Shilson emailed to say Rob Ford “has not really done a lot for sports in Etobicoke,” pointing to a list of local sports boosters he called more deserving.

A member of Tory’s executive committee, Councillor Jon Burnside, said he will vote against the Ford honour.

“I absolutely appreciative the attempt but am on record opposing the naming of civic roads or facilities after politicians,” he said in an interview.

“I firmly believe we should be celebrating the work of people who contribute to the building of the city without being paid. We can celebrate Rob Ford and Pam McConnell for the great work they did, but that was their job.”

Burnside noted he recently voted against naming a short TTC access street at York University “Howard Moscoe Way” after the former city councillor and TTC chair who is about to release his memoir.