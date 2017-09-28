Software glitch causes check-in delays for Air Transat
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Authorities say passengers at airports in Canada and around the world have suffered some delays because of a problem with check-in systems.
Amadeus, a company based in Spain that provides software to airports, airlines and the tourism industry, confirmed Thursday that a network issue temporarily caused disruption to some of its systems and services.
It later said its technical teams solved the problem and its systems were functioning normally again.
Amadeus would not say how many airlines or airports were affected, but Air Transat is reporting check-in delays of 30 minutes.
Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines say they aren't affected by the glitch.
London's Heathrow airport said a small number of airlines experienced intermittent issues with their check-in systems at airports around the world. It said there might be delays but that passengers would be able to check in.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Playboy's Hefner, who revved up sexual revolution, dies at 91
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan