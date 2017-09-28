Two people struck and killed in two Scarborough collisions

Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle in separate collisions in Scarborough Thursday.

The first collision happened in the area of Birchmount Rd. and St. Clair Ave. E. around 4:30 p.m, Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. Police were called for reports of a pedestrian hit by a truck.

Sidhu said initial reports from the scene say the pedestrian was pinned underneath the truck.

When emergency services arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50s unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on scene, paramedics said.

Two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Sidhu said there are reports that the truck also hit a telephone pole and another car.

Police have one person in custody. Birchmount Rd. is closed in both directions between St. Clair Ave. E. and Danforth Rd. for police investigation.

The second collision happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Steeles Ave. E. and McCowan Rd. Police were called for reports of another pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Paramedics said a person was found without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead on scene.