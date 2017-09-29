SpiceJet orders up to 50 Bombardier Q400 turboprops, list price US$1.7 billion
TORONTO — Bombardier says SpiceJet has ordered at least 25 of its Q400 turboprop passenger planes, with an option for 25 others.
If all 50 planes are purchased by the Indian airline, it would be Bombardier's biggest-ever sale of Q400s.
The planes are assembled in Toronto by the Montreal-based company (TSX:BBD.B).
The Q400 has been a commercial success for Bombardier, and is used by airlines around the world for regional routes.
The full SpiceJet order would have a list-price value of US$1.7 billion, although it's typical for purchasers to get discounts for large orders.
