Unifor: CAMI talks in Detroit were 'constructive' but GM hasn't responded

TORONTO — The Unifor bargaining team representing striking workers at the GM CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., has been assured that the company will respond to the union's latest proposal later today.

Unifor Local 88 president Dan Borthwick says that the two sides met in Detroit on Thursday and had "constructive" talks but he declined to discuss details.

Borthwick says the GM negotiators understood the union's position and committed to providing a response within 24 hours, which would be about 6 p.m. Friday.

The strike began when members of Unifor Local 88 walked out on Sept. 17 as negotiators worked to have General Motors designate the plant as the lead producer of the Equinox sport utility vehicle.