Art meets activism at Nuit Blanche 2017

An activist edge inflects this year’s Nuit Blanche the annual all-nighter that over its 12 years of art (and artlike) activity has run the gamut from spectacle to amusement to sobriety (though not, typically, of its audience) and back again.

Politically aware work isn’t entirely new ground for the event, though this year’s instalment is shot fully through with the issues of the moment — fitting, really, in the watershed coming-to-terms with some of the uglier truths that Canada’s sesquicentennial has brought into the light. (Though it remains not entirely above blatant product placement, sneakinga Netflix-concocted ad for its second season of Stranger Things masquerading as an installation into the program. Everyone has bills to pay, I suppose.)

Whatever the case, the makeshift shipping-container village now rising on Nathan Phillips Square in preparation for Saturday’s event seems an appropriately apocalyptic survivalist’s motif for so politically fraught a moment, which Nuit Blanche this year has fully embraced. From Indigenous issues to Black Lives Matter to the growing class schisms in the city itself, this year’s edition embraces revolution both specifically and broadly, making it seem poised for relevance to its surroundings, here and now, perhaps more than any time in its history. And that’s good.

Here, a handful of things to look for.

The Stolen People

Picture a fallen civilization, a century or less from now, where drab government-issue workstations dot the landscape, in which remaining citizens scratch out meagre survival: extracting water from the near-dead landscape and ingesting a government-rationed serum to stay alive. At night — like, say, Nuit Blanche — it becomes a gathering place for the Stolen People, the activist descendants of the Black Lives Matter movement, refusing extinction and conformity both. That’s the dystopic narrative told by Syrus Marcus Ware and Melisse Watson and, while its form is yet to be revealed, the story is both compelling and close to the bone.

At Nathan Phillips Square as part of the Monument to the Century of Revolutions program.

Holding Still, Holding Together

I saw this piece, a video work by Annie MacDonell, at the Ryerson Image Centre last year and it’s a quietly mesmerizing thing. A troupe of dancers bleed across the frame in ghostly movement, some entangled to prevent their removal while others drag them dully from one point to the next. A poetic evocation of the often-brutal treatment protesters meet at the hands of authority, the work is absent a specific cause and focused on the body — both the strength to be found in numbers, and the violations it can endure to prove a point.

At U of T’s Medical Science Building, 1 King’s College Circle, as part of the Taking to the Streets program.

Kitakio’sinnooniks

It’s a talk show, of sorts, though Jimmy Kimmel it’s not. Inside the Campbell House museum, Cherish Violet Blood of the Kainaiwa First Nation will host a marathon session of conversation, musical performance and video around issues like race, gender and class that “makes space for Indigenous voices that unapologetically resist a Canadian narrative.” If it sounds heavy, fair enough, but your host will have a light touch. Blood is a comedian, among other things, and won’t leave you squirming for long.

160 Queen St. W., back entrance, as part of the Life on Neebahgeezis; A Luminous Engagement program.

Embassy

The makeshift home of an imagined nation is, nominally, what Embassy is about, but the darker implications of this project by Cedric Bomford and Verena Kaminiarz abound. In a global climate beset with radical instability, the identity of such a space — existing, defunct, yet to be? — is a dystopic riddle that cuts close to the bone. It’s part of a program about possible futures though, as the world fractures further as nations threaten each other with increasing bluster, it seems less a question of if than when.

At Dundas St. W. and Chestnut St. as part of the Calculating Upon the Unforeseen program.

Automobile

Booming bass echoes from under the bridge that serves as a gateway to the University of Toronto at Wellesley St., and the toggle the sound plays with — between dread and euphoria — is fitting enough for these troubling times. Joseph Namy’s project here slides along that slippery edge, the throbbing emanating from a cluster of cars parked haphazardly beneath the bridge. The gathering’s ambiguity — is it an illicit late-night party? a protest? a rumble? — is also its strength, with anxiety and exhilaration hand in hand.

At Wellesley St. West and Queen’s Park Cres. W. as part of the Taking it to the Streetsprogram.

Night notes

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30, from sunset to sunrise

WHERE: The Taking it to the Streets Program is all within a few hundred metres of Queen’s Park, south of Bloor and north of College; Century of Revolutions takes place entirely at Nathan Phillips Square; Life on Neebahgeezis spreads from Yonge St. to the east to University Ave. to the west, north of King St. and south of Shuter St.; and Calculating Upon the Unforeseen clusters close to Dundas St. W. between Yonge in the east and Beverley in the west.

Independent projects spread further afield, as far west as High Park, as far north as St. Clair Ave. and as far east as the Don Valley Parkway. For a full map of projects, please see nbto.com/program/event-map.html