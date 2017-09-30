No winning ticket for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 6 will be approximately $31 million.
