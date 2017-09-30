Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders to undergo kidney transplant
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant operation on Monday, and the donor organ is being provided by his wife Stacey.
Saunders told CTV News on Friday that he was diagnosed with kidney disease in the 1990s, that his only remaining kidney is failing, and that he has to undergo life-saving dialysis for seven hours every night.
Many people, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, have taken to social media to wish both the chief and his wife speedy recoveries from the surgery.
The mayor tweeted Friday that "Battling kidney disease while serving as chief of police could not have been easy. It is a testament to the chief's strength and determination."
Toronto Police Service spokesman Mark Pugash said it wasn't clear how long Saunders would be absent from his post, adding that Deputy Chief James Ramer will serve as acting chief in the interim.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike
-
Former U.S. president Obama speaks in Toronto; fans say they left 'inspired'
-
Ismael Habib sentenced to 9 years for attempting to leave Canada to join ISIL
-
Police dog shoots handgun during hunt for assault suspects near Calgary
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan