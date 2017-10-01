Man in serious condition after shooting in Etobicoke
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds on Saturday night.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man in Etobicoke is in serious condition after police found him with gunshot wounds.
Toronto Police say they were called to the scene of Kipling Ave. and Steeles Ave. W around 8 p.m. after they received a call from a man who said he had been shot.
After searching the area, police found a male with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the lower portion of his body. He was rushed to a trauma centre.
Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu says the male was breathing and conscious when police arrived on scene.
York Regional Police have taken over the investigation and have no word on possible suspects.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman hits lottery jackpot while waiting in drive-thru line for coffee
-
Teenager flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax following serious crash
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike
-
National Defence blames 'fiscal restraints' for cutting third navy resupply ship
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan