News / Toronto

Man in serious condition after shooting in Etobicoke

York Regional Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

Police found a man in Etobicoke suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower portion of his body.

FILE

Police found a man in Etobicoke suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower portion of his body.

A man in Etobicoke is in serious condition after police found him with gunshot wounds.

Toronto Police say they were called to the scene of Kipling Ave. and Steeles Ave. W around 8 p.m. after they received a call from a man who said he had been shot.

After searching the area, police found a male with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the lower portion of his body. He was rushed to a trauma centre.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu says the male was breathing and conscious when police arrived on scene.

York Regional Police have taken over the investigation and have no word on possible suspects.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...