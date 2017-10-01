Man in serious condition after shooting in Etobicoke

A man in Etobicoke is in serious condition after police found him with gunshot wounds.

Toronto Police say they were called to the scene of Kipling Ave. and Steeles Ave. W around 8 p.m. after they received a call from a man who said he had been shot.

After searching the area, police found a male with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the lower portion of his body. He was rushed to a trauma centre.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu says the male was breathing and conscious when police arrived on scene.