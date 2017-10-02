Definition of Islamophobia too broad, could lead to staff and student punishment: B'nai Brith
TORONTO — A Jewish community organization says a guide on Islamophobia that is being used in Toronto schools would prohibit staff and students from criticizing Islamic politics.
B'nai Brith Canada is asking the Toronto District School Board to replace a passage in the book which defines Islamophobia, in part, as "fear, prejudice, hatred or dislike directed against Islam or Muslims, or towards Islamic politics or culture."
The group says the broad definition could lead to students or staff being punished for expressing dislike for the Republic of Iran's persecution of LGBTQ people or restrictions placed on women in Saudi Arabia.
B'nai Brith Canada says fighting bigotry against Muslims can't be pretext for tolerating human rights violations.
The Toronto District School Board created the guide to be used in public schools in October, which is Islamic Heritage Month.
The school board was not immediately available for comment.
