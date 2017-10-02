Elderly couple dead after high levels of carbon monoxide found in Etobicoke home
The man and woman, in their 80s, were found in their garage. Police said it’s too early to say if it’s suspicious.
An elderly couple has died after their Etobicoke home was found to have a high level of carbon monoxide.
Toronto Fire Services said at 9:26 p.m. at a house on Bywood Dr. and Remington Dr. near Kipling Ave., the man and woman were found in the garage and CPR was performed on scene. They are both in their 80s.
Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that is common in household appliances such as heating systems and some cooking appliances. A running vehicle engine can also cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Large exposure to it can cause loss of consciousness and death.
Toronto police said it is too early in the investigation to consider the incident as suspicious or not.
Toronto Fire Services said the carbon monoxide will not affect any of the surrounding homes.
