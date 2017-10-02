Friends mourn victims of Rebel nightclub shooting in Toronto

Friends are in shock after two Toronto men in their 20s were shot dead at Rebel nightclub early Sunday.

Police did not immediately name the two men, but friends identified them as Tyler McLean, 25, and Amir Jamal, 26.

“Tyler was such a friendly guy. Nobody could ever be mad at him and he had a lot of friends in this city who are shocked at this,” said McLean’s friend Adam Mahgoub, who confirmed that McLean and Jamal were friends.

McLean was a promoter for the nightclub and had been working there the night he and Jamal were shot in the parking lot near Polson and Cherry Sts. around 3:10 a.m.

A friend has setup a Gofundme campaign to help Jamal’s family ship his body back to Afghanistan, where he emigrated from six years ago. According to the page, Jamal was working long hours in Toronto and sending money back to Afghanistan to support his family.

“To everybody that knew Amir, he was the most genuine and kind person,” the Gofundme page said. “He was loving, caring and generous with every single person that he met.”

According to Jamal’s Facebook page, he had studied at York University.

Police said there was an altercation that led to the shooting. A black vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene and last observed heading north on the Don Valley Parkway.

No suspects have been identified.

Adnan Farhoud, who also works at the nightclub, said he left about 20 minutes before the shooting. He said McLean was smiling and having a good time, like always.

“He wasn’t even supposed to come in that night because he just came back the day before from vacation,” Farhoud said.

Earlier this month, McLean posted Instagram pictures of himself in Peru.

Mahgoub, who owns an events company, trained McLean as a promoter about three years ago and kept in touch.