'It's about moving people': Citizen-led bike count filling gaps

In 2015, Gil Meslin tweeted his New Year's resolution: to organize a count of bikes in the downtown core, updating a city hall study from all the way back in 2010.

Years later, the city still hasn't fully updated those numbers — and according to a spokesperson, there are no plans to do so any time soon.

So Meslin is following through: This week, volunteers will fan out to manually count bikes downtown during the morning rush hour. (The city's 2010 study defined downtown as bordered by Spadina, Bloor, Jarvis and Queens Quay.)

The 2010 count was conducted by a firm contracted by the city, Meslin said. But he argues expensive consultants aren't necessary for bike counts, unlike other studies that require advanced expertise or equipment.

"All you really need is a clear cut, clean methodology and the people willing to put in the time on the street to count bikes as they pass," he said. His volunteers will back up the numbers with video, should anyone claim a miscount.

Meslin has been "pleasantly surprised" by the 70 or so volunteers who stepped up in just under two weeks.

"Volunteers who are not just retweeting you," he said. "That’s pretty impressive, to get those sorts of numbers and to turn tweets into action with that kind of turn around.”

Meslin, a trained urban planner, is not pointing fingers at city hall. He sympathizes with a bureaucracy at the whim of recent administrations "chasing gravy trains or wringing departmental budgets dry."

He just wants to get the data he believes is so key to creating a working city, which for him includes permanent and separated bike infrastructure.

“Too often in recent years in decision making we’ve allowed ourselves to get bogged down in partisan divide and rhetoric, and we have allowed personal anecdotes to supplant evidence,” he said, pointing to the dialogue around the Gardiner East expansion and Scarborough subway.

Meslin can imagine the cycling infrastructure debate getting "poisoned by that same instinct" to drive wedges between urban and suburban residents and separate drivers from cyclists — as if they are mutually exclusive.

"Hopefully the more timely and directly relevant evidence that is available at the table at the time these discussions take place, the harder it is to dismiss it and distort it when it comes to making a decision," he said.

The 2010 count was intended to kick off an annually updated database, he said. But no full update exists in the city's open-data portal or on its website. A city spokesperson supplied data from a 2014 count when Metro inquired about updates. But it doesn't appear to correspond to all the locations in the 2010 study.

A lot has changed since 2014, and even more since 2010, including the addition and expansion of bike lanes on major routes such as Bloor, Richmond, Adelaide and Queens Quay.

A spokesperson for the city told Metro there is no plan to update the data.

Meslin intends to share his data with both the public and city hall.

Moving by bike, he said, is a "net positive from a public-policy standpoint," touching on areas such as public health, equity, access and mobility.

"I see the public right of way as being something that is meant to serve and move people. It’s not about cars or bikes or buses," said Meslin, who uses all three methods. "It's about moving people and moving them safely.”

