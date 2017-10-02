Massey College professor resigns over ‘master’ comment to Black student

A professor who commented about the “master” of Massey College to a Black student has stepped down as a senior fellow at the school.

Michael Marrus resigned his fellowship Sunday after nearly 200 students and faculty signed a petition demanding that he be removed.

“First, I am so sorry for what I said, in a poor effort at jocular humour at lunch last Tuesday,” Marrus wrote in his resignation letter to college head Hugh Segal.

“What I said was both foolish and, I understood immediately, hurtful, and I want, first and foremost, to convey my deepest regrets all whom I may have harmed.”

On Tuesday Marrus was sitting with three junior fellows — graduate students who earned residence at Massey College through academic and extracurricular achievements — when Segal asked to join them. At the time, Segal’s title was “master” of the college.

Marrus allegedly said to a Black graduate student: “You know this is your master, eh? Do you feel the lash?”

The comment, which was widely viewed as a reference to slavery, prompted an open letter to Segal on Wednesday demanding Marrus’s resignation and additional changes to deal with the incident.

On Friday, Massey College agreed to almost all the demands made in the petition. The college temporarily suspended the title of “master,” promised anti-racism training and apologized for the incident.

In accepting Marrus’s resignation, Segal wrote, “To say that I regret the event that created the need for your letter would be a serious understatement.”