RioCan to sell 100 properties worth about $2 billion over two- to-three years
TORONTO — Canada's largest real-estate trust says it will sell about 100 properties in secondary markets over the next two- to three-years.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) says the properties have an estimated value of $2 billion and it expects to net about $1.5 billion after expenses.
Some of the money will be used to repurchase RioCan trust units from the open market.
RioCan also plans to invest $300 million- to $400-million per year on property development in the six major markets that already account for about 75 per cent of its annual rental revenue.
