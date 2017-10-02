Temps on Pearson tarmac raise safety, security concerns: Critics

Temporary employment agencies are now supplying labour to one of the country’s largest workplaces — Pearson airport — amid criticism that an influx of temps on the tarmac endangers both worker and public safety.

At least two temp agencies were contracted in May by major Pearson operator Swissport, which provides baggage and ground handling services, documents obtained by the Star show.

Pierre Payette, Swissport Canada’s vice-president of operations for Toronto, said the company “engaged subcontractors” earlier this year because of high turnover and retention issues, as well as the summer travel rush.

It’s the first time temp agencies have been allowed to operate at Pearson, according to Sean Smith of the Toronto Airport Workers’ Council, a cross-union body which advocates for Pearson workers. Smith says temp agency workers receive significantly less training than permanent employees.

“This is an airport authority responsible for one of the most security-sensitive pieces of infrastructure in this country,” he told the Star.

“This is not an entry-level job,” he added. “These people are working with massive equipment. We’ve already seen accidents and safety standards deteriorate at this airport. We’re stunned that they’re loosening the standards even more.”

Greater Toronto Airport Authority spokesperson Robin Smith refused to answer questions about whether temp agencies had been licensed to operate at Pearson, which employs some 50,000 people. The GTAA operates Pearson airport.

The GTAA’s emailed statement to the Star said “all companies who are permitted to operate at Toronto Pearson are subject to applicable laws and regulations” including security clearances. It said training questions should be directed to Swissport.

Two months after the agencies were engaged by Swissport, contract negotiations with unionized ground handlers broke down due to a dispute over pay and benefits. Some 700 employees have been on strike since late July. Swissport’s Payette said the company had “lawfully commenced using replacement workers, including agency workers and other staff.”

Payette said workers met “all applicable security requirements mandated by Transport Canada and managed by the GTAA,” and that “both Swissport employees and agency workers receive the training that is appropriate for their role.”

Henry Appiah, a striking ground handler with Swissport who has worked at Pearson for 10 years, said it’s the first time he’s seen temp agency employees at the airport.

“There’s a lot of risks. We deal with a lot of dangerous goods that go on the flights,” said Appiah, a 31-year-old father of one from Brampton.

Dan Janssen, who has worked as a baggage handler at Pearson for more than 15 years, said he received six weeks of job training. According to one contract between Swissport and a temp agency obtained by the Star, the agency agreed to provide three days of classroom instruction for temps.

The Star asked Swissport to specify how much training temp agency employees receive on the job. In an emailed response, Payette said Swissport conducts all training for anyone working on behalf of the company and that as “roles change and evolve, additional training is provided.”

“Safety and adherence to standard operating procedures has always been and shall remain our number one focus,” Payette said.

Janssen noted there are many on-the-job risks.

“We’re moving around aircrafts the size of buildings. There’s refuelling operations, there’s multiple movements of aircrafts because congestion is now a major issue,” said Janssen, who is now vice-president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 2323, which represents thousands of aviation workers in Ontario.

“You’re using machinery in an environment that is supposed to be controlled. And when you’re not familiar with rules and regulations, that’s where the risk increases.”

The Star found postings for ground handling positions at Pearson made by four different temp agencies at the job search website indeed.com. The temp agency job postings seen by the Star did not specify who their clients were at Pearson. One posting specified that applicants must have Transport Canada security clearance, while another instructed workers to visit their office for “documentation and training.”

Research conducted by the Toronto-based Institute for Work and Health suggests temp agency employees are sometimes poorly trained and often assigned riskier work.

The union representing striking Swissport employees, Teamsters 419, is contesting the company’s use of temporary ground handlers in a complaint lodged at the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

Teamsters spokesperson Harjinder Badial said the introduction of temp agencies at Pearson raised questions “first and foremost for workers — safety for workers, for temp workers — and safety for the general public at the same time.”

“It’s very concerning on many different levels.”

The Star has reported extensively on job insecurity at Pearson and the rise of so-called contract flipping — which involves subcontracting out services, then changing providers every few years to shed employees, cut pay and keep entitlements low.

Earlier this year, a CBC investigation found that 2016 saw a significant increase in accidents at Pearson.